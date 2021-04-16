Motorsport

Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again

16 April 2021 - 10:12 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso of Spain and the Alpine F1 Team walks in the Paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 15 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Fernando Alonso of Spain and the Alpine F1 Team walks in the Paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 15 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he was not sure he would race the Indianapolis 500 again.

The US race is the final part of the so-called “Triple Crown of Motorsport” which Alonso wants to complete after winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, twice, and Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix.

Only one man, the late British champion Graham Hill, has managed the triple.

“If I do it again it's going to be for a dream of the Triple Crown or try to achieve the win. It's not that you do that type of race just for fun. But I don't know if I will do it again or not,” Alonso told reporters at Italy's Imola circuit.

“If I don't do it again, it's not because someone else said that I will not be able to win it, you know. If I don't do it again, it's because I don't feel the motivation to do it,” added the Spaniard.

Canada's 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve recently said that he thought Alonso had stopped trying to win Indianapolis.

“The first year he was strong and then he realised that if he only did that one race it was almost impossible to win it. He would have to race on all the ovals and that doesn't suit him,” the Canadian told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Alonso, who turns 40 in July, is making a Formula One comeback this season with Renault-owned Alpine.

He led Indianapolis for 27 laps on his 2017 debut before his car's engine expired, and failed to qualify in 2019. He made a third attempt last year.

READ MORE

F1 changes Imola schedule to avoid clash with royal funeral

Formula One will shift practice and qualifying for this weekend's second race of the season at Imola in Italy to avoid having cars on track during ...
Motoring
2 days ago

F1 sees life yet in the internal combustion engine

Car makers and governments have called time on the internal combustion engine as they switch to electric, but Formula One sees plenty of life in it ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Nico Hulkenberg joins Aston Martin as their official F1 reserve

Nico Hulkenberg will be Aston Martin's official Formula One reserve and development driver this season, the team said on Thursday
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, says court news
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch Reviews
  3. Suzuki Swift gets a facelift and more features New Models
  4. Price of petrol slightly up, diesel down in May news
  5. Fiery new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models scorch into SA New Models

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X