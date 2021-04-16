Motorsport

Perez and Ocon collide as Mercedes lead Imola practice

16 April 2021 - 13:07 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes W12 on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes W12 on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon tangled in practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit on Friday, bringing out red flags before Mercedes emerged on top.

The opening session ended with Valtteri Bottas quickest in one minute 16.564 seconds and the Finn's seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton, last year's race winner, a mere 0.041 slower.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest rival in the Bahrain season-opener when he started on pole and finished second, was third on the time sheets and 0.058 off the pace.

The session ended with Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin spinning his Haas at the final corner for the second time in the space of an hour.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fifth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz sixth.

The turn five incident between Frenchman Ocon and Mexican Perez, former team mates at the Force India team that is now Aston Martin, was unclear due to a television technical problem.

It appeared there had been a coming together, however.

“It sounds like Ocon was on a slow lap, Sergio was on a flying lap and there's been contact between the two guys obviously into that corner,” said Red Bull principal Christian Horner.

“I haven't seen a replay, I've only got it second hand from the driver.”

The technical problems meant teams were without some images and timing data.

Perez's car came to halt with the left rear tyre in shreds while Ocon parked up further down the track.

Both drivers and team representatives were summoned to the stewards while mechanics worked to repair the damage in time for the second session. 

READ MORE

Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he was not sure he would race the Indianapolis 500 again
Motoring
3 hours ago

Calm Verstappen takes long-term view as round two looms

Max Verstappen took a long-term view of his Formula One battle with seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday and said finishing second to his ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year

The Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled for the second year in a row, CBC Radio ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, says court news
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch Reviews
  3. Suzuki Swift gets a facelift and more features New Models
  4. Price of petrol slightly up, diesel down in May news
  5. Fiery new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 models scorch into SA New Models

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X