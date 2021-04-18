Motorsport

Quartararo powers to victory in Portugal, Marquez seventh on return

18 April 2021 - 16:18 By Reuters
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo proved victorious at the Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo proved victorious at the Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday.
Image: Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-time world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months.

Quartararo, who also won in Doha two weeks ago, opened up a 15-point lead at the top of the championship standings after three rounds.

Starting on pole position, Quartararo made a sluggish start to slip to fourth place on the opening corner but recovered to take the lead with 17 laps remaining and never looked back.

“It will be a great celebration for my birthday in two days,” said Quartararo, who turns 22 on Tuesday.

“We did an amazing job. I was riding well, riding easy and still maintaining the gap at the front. Now we know what we need to work on to go fast.”

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who was denied pole position due to a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, rode a clinical race to finish second and Suzuki's reigning world champion Joan Mir took third to clinch his first podium of the season.

Repsol Honda's Marquez, who was on the grid for the first time since fracturing his upper arm at the Spanish Grand Prix in July, clashed with Mir in the early stages at the Portimao Circuit.

Both riders were lucky to stay on their bikes when Marquez touched the rear of Mir's Suzuki, with Quartararo capitalising to move back into contention for the lead.

Quartararo battled past Alex Rins to take the lead and his afternoon was made easier when the Suzuki rider crashed out.

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco, who provisionally moved up to second, had his race ended on lap 20 when he crashed at Turn 10 as Quartararo came under no threat on his way to the chequered flag.

The championship will resume at next month's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez where Quartararo claimed back-to-back wins at the start of last season.

SA's Brad Binder finished fifth.

READ MORE

F1 agrees to 'milestone' 10-year race deal with Miami

Miami will host Formula One from 2022 as part of a "milestone" 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday that gives the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

McLaren back Ricciardo's criticism of F1's crash obsession

McLaren praised Formula One's social media on Friday while also backing Daniel Ricciardo's call for the sport to highlight driver skills more than ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he was not sure he would race the Indianapolis 500 again
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV gets a taste of the new 2021 Volkswagen Kombi First Drives
  2. Price of petrol slightly up, diesel down in May news
  3. Mitsubishi introduces limited-edition Pajero Legend 100 New Models
  4. Five things to know about the new Nissan Magnite now on sale in SA New Models
  5. VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, says court news

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X