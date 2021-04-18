Motorsport

Verstappen wins at Imola but Hamilton keeps championship lead

18 April 2021 - 17:25 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Image

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic and accident-strewn Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton finishing second for Mercedes but retaining the lead in the drivers' championship by a single point.

Hamilton took a crucial bonus point for the fastest lap on a rollercoaster afternoon for the seven-times world champion, whose race was almost wrecked by a rare mistake.

The Briton started on pole, dropped to ninth after skidding into the gravel and then fought his way back to the podium after the race had to be stopped and re-started halfway through.

McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium finishers.

