Netflix announces Bubba Wallace documentary series

Netflix is in production on a documentary series involving Bubba Wallace and his journey with the newly formed 23XI Racing Team, the company announced on Thursday.

Netflix said, “the series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.”

Wallace, 27, shared his excitement for the upcoming series on social media.