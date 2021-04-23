Motorsport

Netflix announces Bubba Wallace documentary series

23 April 2021 - 08:29 By Reuters
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Root Insurance Toyota, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Root Insurance Toyota, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Netflix is in production on a documentary series involving Bubba Wallace and his journey with the newly formed 23XI Racing Team, the company announced on Thursday.

Netflix said, “the series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.”

Wallace, 27, shared his excitement for the upcoming series on social media.

A release date is yet to be announced for the untitled series. Erik Parker will serve as the director and executive producer on the project from 300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures.

Wallace has begun racing as part of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's new team, which he purchased with Denny Hamlin. Wallace previously had been competing with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace gained national attention last year when he successfully lobbied NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its facilities. When a noose subsequently was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, all of the NASCAR drivers stood behind him, literally, before the start of the next race on June 22.

