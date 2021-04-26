Motorsport

Japanese F1 GP to remain at Suzuka until end of 2024

26 April 2021 - 08:48 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Pierre Gasly of France and Toro Rosso on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 13 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Pierre Gasly of France and Toro Rosso on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 13 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka until at least the end of the 2024 season after Formula One and circuit owners announced a three-year contract extension on Saturday.

The figure of eight track southwest of Nagoya first hosted a Formula One race in 1987 and has provided the decider for 11 drivers' championships.

“This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia, and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

Mobilityland is a subsidiary of Honda.

Japan has a new young talent in 20-year-old rookie Yuki Tsunoda, the country's first grand prix driver since 2014. Red Bull's engine partners Honda are leaving the sport at the end of this season, however.

Tsunoda scored points on his F1 race debut with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri when he finished ninth in Bahrain last month.

He spoke afterwards about going to Suzuka with his father to watch the race, and being a fan of double world champion Fernando Alonso who is still on the grid with Renault-owned Alpine.

The circuit, which did not host a race last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.

This year's grand prix has been pencilled in for October 10.

Red Bull hire Mercedes engine expert for own F1 project

Red Bull have hired Ben Hodgkinson from Formula One rivals Mercedes as technical director of their own engine company, the team said on Friday
Motoring
2 days ago

Mercedes recognise they need to sort out their pit stops

Formula One champions Mercedes have recognised they need to speed up their pit stops as they wage a tight battle with Red Bull, the fastest team in ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Formula One relishes prospect of 'titanic battle' ahead

Two races into the Formula One season and only a fastest lap separates Red Bull's Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes E300 cabriolet is a real smoothie Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  5. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X