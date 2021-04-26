NASCAR not considering making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

NASCAR will continue to encourage its drivers to get Covid-19 vaccinations through those who have already had their shots, but making it mandatory would be a "slippery slope", said its president Steve Phelps.

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR, recently addressed the hesitancy of some of his fellow drivers to get vaccinated after receiving his doses, and Phelps said it was important for the company, the sport and the country.

"As it relates to the driver corps, you'll probably see more. We'll ask the drivers to try to help promote the vaccination process. They have a voice," Phelps told reporters ahead of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.