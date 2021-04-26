Motorsport

NASCAR not considering making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

26 April 2021 - 12:48 By Reuters
Ryan Preece, driver of the #37 Kroger/Reese's Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25 in Alabama.
Ryan Preece, driver of the #37 Kroger/Reese's Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25 in Alabama.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR will continue to encourage its drivers to get Covid-19 vaccinations through those who have already had their shots, but making it mandatory would be a "slippery slope", said its president Steve Phelps.

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR, recently addressed the hesitancy of some of his fellow drivers to get vaccinated after receiving his doses, and Phelps said it was important for the company, the sport and the country.

"As it relates to the driver corps, you'll probably see more. We'll ask the drivers to try to help promote the vaccination process. They have a voice," Phelps told reporters ahead of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

"That voice carries a lot of weight to the degree that we can help with folks who are uncertain about whether they want to get the vaccine. It would be critical to have those with the loudest voice within the sport talking about vaccinations."

US President Joe Biden is enlisting the help of groups as varied as NASCAR and the NAACP as part of a multi-billion dollar effort to convince Americans to be vaccinated.

American media reported that IndyCar requires its drivers and crew to be vaccinated or return negative tests daily during the Indy 500 week. 

"We'll continue to monitor and change our policy as necessary to make sure people are safe," Phelps said.

"The number of people who are in this garage who have been vaccinated continues to steadily rise." 

Brad Keselowski prevails in overtime for sixth win at Talladega

Brad Keselowski led just one lap in Sunday's Geico 500, but it was the right one – the last one – and it enabled him to become a six-time winner at ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ogier wins in Croatia despite road accident

Toyota's reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier won the Croatia Rally by a mere 0.6 of a second on Sunday after three days of action and despite ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Japanese F1 GP to remain at Suzuka until end of 2024

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka until at least the end of the 2024 season after Formula One and circuit owners announced a three-year ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes E300 cabriolet is a real smoothie Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  5. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X