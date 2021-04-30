Brad Binder tops timesheets in first Spanish MotoGP practice session

SA's Brad Binder rocketed to the top of the timesheets in the first free practice session for Sunday's Spanish MotoGP.

Taking to the 4.4kme Circuito de Jerez, the Red Bull KTM rider managed to clock an unbeaten lap time of 1:38.013.

On his heels was Aprilia Factory Racing Gresini’s Aleix Espagraro with a time of 1:38.204. Comeback kid Marc Marquez ended the session third on his Repsol Honda with 1:38.291.

Current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished fifth on his Monster Energy Yamaha with a time of 1:38.344.

Here's a rundown of the top 10:

1. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – 1:38.013

2. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.191

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.278

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.288

5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.331

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.384

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.385

8. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.420

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.421

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.471