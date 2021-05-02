Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton wins in Portugal to stretch F1 championship lead

02 May 2021 - 17:57 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional Do Algarve on May 02, 2021 in Portimao, Portugal.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional Do Algarve on May 02, 2021 in Portimao, Portugal.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen to eight points after three races.

Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth.

The victory was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's career.

Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two

Ducati's Jack Miller edged out team mate Francesco Bagnaia to claim only his second MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday
Motoring
3 hours ago

Mercedes to start contract talks with Hamilton soon

Mercedes expect to start contract talks soon with Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time Formula One world champion indicated he intends to race on next ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

From vroom to Zoom, F1’s virtual hospitality is taking off

Formula One's 'Paddock Club' hospitality has gone from vroom to Zoom in the age of Covid-19 and it looks like the virtual version is here to stay ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  2. The mighty new 420kW Audi S8 is now available in Mzansi New Models
  3. Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads news
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d only pretends to be rugged Reviews
  5. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X