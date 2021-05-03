Motorsport

Bobby Unser, three-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 87

03 May 2021 - 18:55 By Reuters
Bobby Unser in action during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb at Pikes Peak Highway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Bobby Unser in action during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb at Pikes Peak Highway in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Image: Brian Bahr /Allsport

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser died on Sunday aged 87 at his home in New Mexico, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said.

No cause of death was given.

Unser was one of six members of the famed motor racing family to race in the Indy 500.

While Bobby won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981, his brother Al went one better winning the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” four times.

They remain the only brothers to win the race.

Unser's last win in 1981 is widely considered to be one of the most controversial races in Indy 500 history. He crossed the finish line ahead of Mario Andretti but was ruled to have illegally passed cars while the race was under caution.

He was penalised one position and Andretti was declared the winner.

After a lengthy protest and appeals process, Unser’s penalty was rescinded, and he was declared the winner of the race in October, more than four months after the race.

Unser retired with 35 career IndyCar victories and two championships. 

Hamilton and Verstappen aim to race hard but fair as pressure mounts

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel in all three races this season but both expect the racing to stay ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Kyle Busch wins aptly named Buschy McBusch Race 400

Kyle Busch held off the field after a restart with three laps to go and went on to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Räikkönen blames himself for collision with Giovinazzi

Kimi Räikkönen blamed himself on Sunday for a first lap collision with Alfa Romeo team mate Antonio Giovinazzi at the Portuguese Grand Prix
Motoring
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads news
  2. The mighty new 420kW Audi S8 is now available in Mzansi New Models
  3. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A6 is a rare but delightful commodity Reviews

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X