Spanish GP to allow 1,000 circuit members to attend race

04 May 2021 - 07:54 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 leads the field into the first corner during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
The Spanish Grand Prix will allow 1,000 circuit members to attend Sunday's Formula One race after local Covid-19 regulations are eased, organisers said on Monday.

The May 9 race is the fourth round of the season and a home grand prix for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's double world champion Fernando Alonso.

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya announced last month that the race would be behind closed doors due to the pandemic, but said on Monday that outdoor events in the region will now be allowed a maximum of 1,000 people with allocated seats.

The circuit has far more than 1,000 members so those attending will be chosen at random by draw.

“We have the chance to be a benchmark in terms of safe sport and to offer a venue with full guarantees,” said general manager Josep Lluis Santamaria.

