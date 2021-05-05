Motorsport

Dale Earnhardt Jnr to race on 9/11 anniversary

05 May 2021 - 07:55 By Reuters
Dale Earnhardt Jnr, driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15 2017 in Alabama.
Dale Earnhardt Jnr, driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15 2017 in Alabama.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jnr announced on Tuesday that his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled for September 11 at 2.30pm ET at Richmond Raceway.

Earnhardt's No 8 Chevrolet will sport a blue-and-white "United for America" paint scheme featuring four spotlights to represent the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since that terrible day," Earnhardt said in a team release.

"The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on September 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I'm honored to be driving this car and championing Unilever's United for America program."

Earnhardt, 46, retired as a full-time Cup Series driver after the 2017 season but has made one start in each of the past three years for JR Motorsports, the team he co-owns.

Last year he finished fifth at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

