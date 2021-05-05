Motorsport

Yamaha's Quartararo has arm pump surgery after Spanish GP setback

05 May 2021 - 07:56 By Reuters
Fabio Quartararo of France and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Spain at Circuito de Jerez.
Fabio Quartararo of France and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Spain at Circuito de Jerez.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP championship contender Fabio Quartararo has undergone successful arm pump surgery to rectify the problem that cost him victory in the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, his Yamaha team said on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was leading the race in Jerez at the halfway mark when his pace began to drop significantly and he slipped to 13th place by the finish.

Quartararo had a similar operation on the same right arm in his rookie season in 2019, but on Sunday he said it was the first time he had been affected by the issue at the Spanish circuit.

"@FabioQ20 had a successful operation today for chronic exertional compartment Syndrome [CECS or arm pump] at the CH Aix en Provence hospital," Yamaha said on Twitter.

Yamaha said 22-year-old Quartararo, who has won two of the four races this season, is expected to be fully fit for his home race in France on May 16.

Despite Sunday's disappointing result, Quartararo sits two points behind Ducati's championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Italy.

