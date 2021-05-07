Motorsport

Hamilton fastest in second Spanish GP practice session

07 May 2021 - 16:45 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 7 2021 in Barcelona.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 7 2021 in Barcelona.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.

Championship leader Hamilton's closest rival Max Verstappen had been second fastest in the morning for Red Bull but dropped to ninth, 0.615 off the pace, in the afternoon at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Bottas had set the morning pace with a lap of one minute 18.504 seconds, 0.033 faster than Verstappen, but Hamilton put in a 1:18.170 effort on soft tyres after lunch when the conditions were warmer.

That was 0.139 quicker than Bottas's best effort in the session.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended the second session third fastest, with Alpine pairing Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso fourth and fifth.

Hamilton is eight points clear of Verstappen after winning two of the three races so far. The Briton has won in Spain for the past four years and five times in total.

"Less than a 10th between ourselves and Mercedes at a track like this that's been a stronghold for them for the last seven years or so, that's encouraging," Red Bull principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports television after first practice.

"Mercedes have been truly dominant here for the last few years. I think if we can get close to them here that's a really encouraging sign."

Bottas, who dismissed questions on Thursday about his future and the possibility he could be replaced mid-season, will be chasing his second successive pole position on Saturday.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was only ninth and 10th in the two sessions.

Sunday's race will be Verstappen's 100th start for Red Bull, and marks a return to the circuit where the Dutch driver became the sport's youngest ever winner on his team debut as an 18-year-old in 2016.

The 23-year-old has fallen foul of track limits in recent races, having times deleted for going too far wide, but Horner doubted that would be a big issue this weekend.

"I certainly hope it won't, it's not that type of circuit," he said, adding there would be more discussion about the rules between team principals on Saturday.

The opening session was halted with 15 minutes remaining when Alfa Romeo reserve Robert Kubica, making his first Friday appearance of the season, went off into the gravel at the revised turn 10.

Haas's Nikita Mazepin also spun, something that has become a regular occurrence for the Russian rookie.

The virtual safety car was deployed in the afternoon when bodywork came off Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and had to be retrieved. 

Bottas the man to beat in first Spanish GP practice session

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday with Red Bull's Max Verstappen next on the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Perez says he is following Verstappen's lead at Red Bull

Mexican Sergio Perez says he is following the lead of Formula One team mate Max Verstappen as the quickest way to get up to speed in his new role at ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Alonso to focus on speed not struggles at Spanish F1 Grand Prix

The days of 140,000 fans cheering Fernando Alonso to a home victory in Spain are long gone but the double Formula One world champion returns this ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. All-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews
  3. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fé is different but good First Drives
  5. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X