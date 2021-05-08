Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice session

08 May 2021 - 13:48 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended Mercedes' domination of Spanish Grand Prix practice with the fastest lap in the final session before qualifying at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday.

The Dutch driver's time of one minute 17.835 seconds was 0.235 quicker than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-extending 100th pole position later.

Hamilton is eight points clear of Verstappen after three races.

Hamilton was fastest in Friday practice, after Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas set the pace in the morning, and with Verstappen only ninth but his pace on Saturday showed Red Bull remained very much in contention.

“Yesterday we were wondering where the Red Bull was, and today Max has just put in a lovely lap,” said 2009 world champion Jenson Button on Sky Sports television.

“But still there's more time in the last sector for him. But the same for Lewis, neither of them got the last sector together.”

Verstappen has led every third practice session this season.

Ferrari's return to form after a dismal 2020 season continued with Charles Leclerc third fastest and Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz fourth.

Bottas was only fifth while Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez was 10th on the time sheets.

McLaren's Lando Norris, third in the championship, lapped sixth fastest, after venturing into the gravel, and Pierre Gasly was seventh for AlphaTauri with Australian Daniel Ricciardo eighth for McLaren.

READ MORE

Hamilton fastest in second Spanish GP practice session

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday
Motoring
1 day ago

Bottas the man to beat in first Spanish GP practice session

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday with Red Bull's Max Verstappen next on the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

“Give 'amazing' Bottas a break,” Hamilton tells reporters

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton defended Valtteri Bottas as an 'amazing team mate' on Thursday after the Finn faced questions ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. All-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews
  3. The Brabus 800 is a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S on serious 'roids New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fé is different but good First Drives
  5. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X