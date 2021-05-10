Motorsport

Wolff’s message to race control signals new move for F1

10 May 2021 - 07:49 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One broke new ground on Sunday when a radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to race control during the Spanish Grand Prix was broadcast to television audiences.

Wolff addressed race director Michael Masi directly when Haas's Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin delayed Mercedes' seven times world champion and eventual winner Lewis Hamilton on lap 26.

"Blue flags, Michael," viewers heard the Austrian say. "This guy makes us lose the position."

Masi said the broadcasting of messages involving race control was an innovation agreed between Formula One and the governing FIA.

Viewers have previously heard only communications between teams and drivers over team radio.

"It actually came about through a discussion at an F1 Commission meeting last year so the fans could hear, as part of the broadcast, the communications between the pit wall and the teams," he said.

"The F1 Group, through their broadcast, has been doing some trials in the background. All the teams were advised and this weekend is the first time it’s gone live to air." 

