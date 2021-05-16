Australia's Miller wins rain-hit French MotoGP

Ducati's Jack Miller held his nerve in a crash-filled MotoGP race in rainy conditions to win the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday, with the Australian finishing ahead of local hopes Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo.

It was Miller's second consecutive victory following his success in the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, making him the first Australian to seal back-to-back wins since Casey Stoner in 2012.

In chaotic scenes at the Bugatti Circuit following a spell of heavy rain, a number of riders including defending champion Joan Mir, six-times champion Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins failed to finish the race.