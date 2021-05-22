Motorsport

Ferrari's Leclerc crashes but takes Monaco GP pole

22 May 2021 - 16:23 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 22, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc crashed at the end of qualifying for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday but still put his Ferrari on pole position.

The 23-year-old halted qualifying 18 seconds from the end after smashing into the barriers, having already set the fastest time.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row and could inherit pole if Leclerc's car needs a gearbox change and incurs a grid penalty.

Mercedes' world championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified only seventh.

