Motorsport

Former F1 boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

24 May 2021 - 17:03 By Reuters
A file photograph of ex-F1 boss Max Mosley.
A file photograph of ex-F1 boss Max Mosley.
Image: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

The former boss of Formula One motor racing Max Mosley has died at the age of 81, The Sun newspaper said on Monday.

Mosley, the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, was a racing driver and lawyer before becoming president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body for Formula One, in 1993.

He won a high-profile privacy case against the News of the World newspaper in 2008 after it said he had taken part in a “sick Nazi orgy”, and later gave financial backing to the court costs of claimants in newspaper phone hacking cases.

READ MORE

A day later, Mercedes still waiting to get jammed wheel off Bottas's car

Formula One champions Mercedes had still to remove a stuck wheel from Valtteri Bottas's car on Monday, a day after the problem forced the Finn out of ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hamilton keeps calm after losing championship lead

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lost their Formula One championship leads at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, but the sport's most successful driver said ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to lead the world championship for the first time in his career
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza First Drives
  3. The Brabus 800 takes the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 to a whole new level New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval Jolion Reviews
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda CX-30 sacrifices ride comfort for agile handling Reviews

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X