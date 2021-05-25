Motorsport

Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

25 May 2021 - 07:57 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks from his car after crashing during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 22, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks from his car after crashing during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 22, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of his crash in qualifying the day before, Ferrari said on Monday.

The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash.

A spokesperson said checks after the car returned to the Maranello factory determined the left hub was compromised in the accident.

The part then broke after five corners as Leclerc was going to the starting grid.

Leclerc returned to the pits and retired, there not being enough time to make repairs before the start.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said on Sunday nothing would have changed by replacing the gearbox, which would have incurred a grid penalty and was the immediate cause of concern.

The left side of the car, which did not bear the brunt of the right side impact in Saturday's crash, was also not on an initial in-depth checklist. Ferrari said they would broaden their checks in future.

Leclerc, who had hoped to become the first Monegasque to win his home race since Louis Chiron in 1931, took pole after his crash in the dying seconds brought out red flags and prevented rivals from improving on his time.

READ MORE

Former F1 boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

The former boss of Formula One motor racing Max Mosley has died at the age of 81, The Sun newspaper said on Monday
Motoring
15 hours ago

A day later, Mercedes still waiting to get jammed wheel off Bottas's car

Formula One champions Mercedes had still to remove a stuck wheel from Valtteri Bottas's car on Monday, a day after the problem forced the Finn out of ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Hamilton keeps calm after losing championship lead

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes lost their Formula One championship leads at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, but the sport's most successful driver said ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza First Drives
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda CX-30 sacrifices ride comfort for agile handling Reviews
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval Jolion Reviews
  5. Mixed bag for June fuel prices as oil continues to battle the rand news

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X