Motorsport

Stoker bids for FIA presidency with Le Mans winner Kristensen

25 May 2021 - 11:36 By Reuters
Nine times 24-hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen is in Graham Stoker's leadership team.
Nine times 24-hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen is in Graham Stoker's leadership team.
Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

British barrister Graham Stoker on Tuesday announced his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as head of Formula One's governing body, the FIA, with Denmark's record nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen in his leadership team.

International Automobile Federation president Todt, in office since 2009, is standing down and his replacement will be elected in December.

Stoker is Todt's current deputy president for sport, a role retired sports car racer Kristensen would fill if the Briton wins.

Belgian Thierry Willemarck, the current deputy president for mobility, and New Zealand’s Brian Gibbons, president of the FIA senate, are standing on Stoker's ticket to continue in their roles.

Kristensen retired from competition in 2014 and has served as a steward at Formula One races and as a member of the World Motor Sport Council.

“We will build on the outstanding work of president Jean Todt over the last 12 years,” Stoker said in a statement.

Dubai's Mohammed ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, has already announced he will stand for the top job. Todt, 75, was re-elected unopposed in 2017.

The Paris-based FIA has 246 member organisations in 145 countries.

Apart from sanctioning a range of world championships, including rallying and endurance racing, it also represents mobility organisations and campaigns actively to improve road safety.

READ MORE

Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Mercedes mood after Monaco is 'lower than a snake's belly'

Technical director James Allison said the mood at Mercedes was "lower than a snake's belly" after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and the search was on to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Former F1 boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

The former boss of Formula One motor racing Max Mosley has died at the age of 81, The Sun newspaper said on Monday
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza First Drives
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda CX-30 sacrifices ride comfort for agile handling Reviews
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval Jolion Reviews
  5. Mixed bag for June fuel prices as oil continues to battle the rand news

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X