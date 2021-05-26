Motorsport

Miller to continue with Ducati for 2022 MotoGP season

26 May 2021 - 08:08 By Reuters
Jack Miller of Australia and Ducati Lenovo Team during the MotoGP race of France on May 16 2021 in Le Mans.
Jack Miller of Australia and Ducati Lenovo Team during the MotoGP race of France on May 16 2021 in Le Mans.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Australian Jack Miller will continue with the Ducati works MotoGP team next season, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Miller has won the last two races in Spain and France, becoming the first Australian to take back-to-back wins in the top category since two times world champion Casey Stoner in 2012.

He is fourth in the standings after five races, 16 points behind Yamaha's French leader Fabio Quartararo. Ducati lead the constructors' and team standings.

"Now I can solely concentrate on the current season. We are fourth in the standings, not far from the leader, and the championship is still very long," said the Australian.

Stoker bids for FIA presidency with Le Mans winner Kristensen

British barrister Graham Stoker on Tuesday announced his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as head of Formula One's governing body, the FIA, with ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes mood after Monaco is 'lower than a snake's belly'

Technical director James Allison said the mood at Mercedes was "lower than a snake's belly" after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and the search was on to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20 New Models
  3. Breaking down the high price of fuel in SA Features
  4. 10 great used hatchbacks for under R300,000 Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza First Drives

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X