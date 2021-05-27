Motorsport

Bottas's wheel is finally freed from his car

27 May 2021 - 20:33 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas makes a pit stop but his front right wheel is stuck to his car, forcing his retirement from the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 23 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Valtteri Bottas makes a pit stop but his front right wheel is stuck to his car, forcing his retirement from the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 23 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement from the race.

The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning.

“The job's done. Onwards and upwards from here,” Mercedes added on Twitter. “All eyes on Baku to come back smarter and stronger.”

It normally takes about a second and a half to remove a nut, change a wheel and put a new nut on.

“The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens,” head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

Miller to continue with Ducati for 2022 MotoGP season

Australian Jack Miller will continue with the Ducati works MotoGP team next season, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Stoker bids for FIA presidency with Le Mans winner Kristensen

British barrister Graham Stoker on Tuesday announced his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as head of Formula One's governing body, the FIA, with ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

The driveshaft hub failure that prevented pole-setter Charles Leclerc from starting his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday was a result of ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. 10 great used hatchbacks for under R300,000 Features
  3. Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20 New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  5. Breaking down the high price of fuel in SA Features

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...