Motorsport

Perez leads Red Bull one-two in second Azerbaijan GP practice session

04 June 2021 - 15:55 By Reuters
Sergio Perez on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 04, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Sergio Perez on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 04, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fastest in Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice on Friday with Formula One championship-leading team mate Max Verstappen close behind, while Mercedes failed to make even the top 10.

The Mexican lapped the Baku street circuit with a best time of one minute 42.115 seconds, 0.101 quicker than Verstappen, and looked comfortably ahead.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen's closest rival after five races, was 11th and more than a second off the pace as the once-dominant team struggled again.

His Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, the winner last time Azerbaijan hosted a race in 2019, was 16th and more than two seconds slower than Perez. He had been 10th in the first practice.

Verstappen had been fastest in the first session with a time of 1:43.184.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver is four points clear of Hamilton, seizing the lead by winning in Monaco last month while Hamilton finished seventh.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third in both sessions.

His team mate Charles Leclerc was second fastest in first practice and fourth in the afternoon with Ferrari looking the team most likely to be challenging Red Bull for pole position on Saturday.

The "dirty" track proved slippery for drivers, who also had to contend with breezy conditions, as the sport returned to Baku without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weekend has been dominated by a row over "bendy" rear wings, with the governing FIA keeping a close eye on the situation before introducing new tests at the following French Grand Prix.

Verstappen goes fastest in first Azerbaijan GP practice session

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, with the two ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Threat of a 'bendy wing' protest hangs over F1's Baku race

The threat of a protest hung over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday as a row over 'bendy' rear wings dominated the conversation in the Formula One ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Bottas raised concerns over Mercedes' pit stops before Monaco

Valtteri Bottas said he raised concerns about Mercedes' pit stops ahead of last month's Monaco Grand Prix which saw the Formula One champions fail to ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fiery Toyota Corolla Sport GR tipped for launch in 2022 New Models
  2. At R390m the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the world’s most expensive new car New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Bajaj Qute Reviews

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...