Motorsport

Azerbaijan GP halted after Red Bull's Verstappen crashes

06 June 2021 - 16:03 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing kicks his tyre as he reacts after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 06, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing kicks his tyre as he reacts after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 06, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix was halted three laps from the end on Sunday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while heading for victory.

Verstappen was not hurt in the accident which appeared to be due to a sudden puncture or tyre failure.

The crash left Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate, in the lead with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel third in an Aston Martin. 

Leclerc on pole in Baku after crash-hit qualifying

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session littered with crashes and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Threat of a 'bendy wing' protest hangs over F1's Baku race

The threat of a protest hung over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday as a row over 'bendy' rear wings dominated the conversation in the Formula One ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Verstappen would rather stay under the covers than walk the track

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was in no hurry to get out and inspect the Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit on Thursday, ...
Motoring
3 days ago
