Motorsport

Perez proves he is up to speed at Red Bull

07 June 2021 - 08:05 By Reuters
Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 6 2021.
Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 6 2021.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sergio Perez said before the Formula One season started that he needed five races to get up to speed with Red Bull, and the Mexican duly delivered by winning the sixth in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

If victory fell into his lap after team mate Max Verstappen crashed out with a tyre blowout five laps from the end while leading, it was still richly deserved.

Perez had qualified only seventh, moving up to sixth after McLaren's Lando Norris was demoted, but he showed his pace throughout.

The Mexican made up two places on the opening lap, was third by lap eight and had slotted into second behind Verstappen by lap 12.

Perez joined Red Bull at the end of last season, after being replaced by four times world champion Sebastian Vettel – second on Sunday – at what is now Aston Martin.

It had looked at one point last year like he might have to leave the sport, at least until he took a first grand prix win in Bahrain in December, and Perez said victory with his new team felt "very, very sweet".

"They have given me a massive opportunity," he said.

"We didn’t have the start of the season we were hoping for. I found my adaptation harder than expected but we have been working extremely hard since day one with the engineers back at the factory.

"Finally we got a very good result for the team."

Perez had finished fourth in Portugal and Monaco and fifth in Spain and Bahrain, with an 11th at Imola his only finish outside the points this season.

"This definitely gives a big boost of confidence to myself and also to my team, to my side of the garage," he said after an afternoon that held plenty of challenges.

He revealed  he had been told by the team not to weave to warm the tyres at the restart because of concern about a mechanical problem and was told to stop as soon as he took the chequered flag.

Perez also had to out-race seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton into the first corner at the restart, with the Mercedes driver locking up and going off the track.

"Getting your first win in Formula One is something unbelievable but getting a first win with a new family, with a new team, I feel like it gets you together more," he said.

Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crashes

Mexican Sergio Perez won a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after a tyre blowout denied championship-leading team mate Max ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Barcelona thriller

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira fended off Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to claim his first win of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP halted after Red Bull's Verstappen crashes

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix was halted three laps from the end on Sunday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Kia Picanto X-Line is a bold urban adventurer Reviews
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | The Toyota Prius is big on comfort Reviews
  4. Fiery Toyota Corolla Sport GR tipped for launch in 2022 New Models
  5. WATCH | Listen to the GMA T.50 supercar rev to 12,100rpm Features

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...