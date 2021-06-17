Motorsport

Aston Martin F1 start expansion push with Luca Furbatto signing

17 June 2021 - 15:06 By Reuters
The Aston Martin F1 team will bolster its technical team with the appointment of Luca Furbatto as engineering director.
The Aston Martin F1 team will bolster its technical team with the appointment of Luca Furbatto as engineering director.
Image: Aston Martin

Aston Martin announced the signing of Alfa Romeo's chief designer Luca Furbatto on Thursday in what the expanding Formula One team said was the first of a number of significant new appointments.

Furbatto, who will take the role of engineering director, is expected to join the Silverstone-based team ahead of the 2022 season.

Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green will become chief technical officer with immediate effect.

Furbatto has worked previously at McLaren and Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, in more than two decades in the sport.

“This is the first of many key appointments we are making in line with our ambition to establish Aston Martin at the front of the grid,” said Green in a statement at the French Grand Prix.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has said the team expected to add some 250 staff before a move to a new factory in 2022.

“We are about 535 people now and we will get to the region of 800 or whatever the right size is under the cost cap and we are strategically working on that now,” he told www.formula1.com.

The team competed as Racing Point last year, after taking over the assets of now-defunct Force India which went into administration in 2018, and changed their name to Aston Martin for 2021.

Mercedes postpone Grosjean's F1 farewell test

Mercedes have postponed a test with French driver Romain Grosjean due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, the Formula One world ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ocon signs up to stay at Alpine F1 until 2024

French driver Esteban Ocon will stay with Alpine until 2024, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of his home grand prix at Le ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Mercedes hope for more dominance, less drama in France

World champ Hamilton scored only seven points in the last two races - seventh in Monaco followed by 15th in Baku after a mistake while second
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. Seven steps to buying your dream used car Features
  3. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...