Motorsport

Bottas denies anything is decided about his Mercedes future

17 June 2021 - 18:13 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas talks in the drivers' press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France on June 17 2021 in Le Castellet, France.
Valtteri Bottas talks in the drivers' press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France on June 17 2021 in Le Castellet, France.
Image: Antonin Vincent - Pool/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas recognised on Thursday that speculation was mounting about his Formula One future with Mercedes but denied anything had been decided.

The Finn has not scored a point from the past two races, though a blank in Monaco was due to the team being unable to remove a wheel, and has dropped to sixth overall in the standings with 47 points.

Seven-times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton, second overall, has won three races and scored 54 points more than Bottas after six rounds.

“You can't always block the noise that is around, and every season is the same thing, the same questions and the same speculation. It's part of the sport,” Bottas told reporters ahead of the French Grand Prix. “We haven't really yet discussed anything about the contract with Mercedes, and that will come eventually,” he said, adding that he had not devoted much thought to any “Plan B”.

Bottas is out of contract at the end of the season and some media reports have suggested he had already been told it would not be extended, with Britain's George Russell set to move from Williams.

The Finn said he spoke often with team boss and shareholder Toto Wolff but what had been reported was not true.

“That's speculation and I'm sure there is all kind of speculation that is not based on any facts,” he added. “People are trying to make up stories just for the clicks. That's how it goes.”

Asked what his gut feeling was about his future, Bottas replied: “I haven't really allowed myself to think about that too much because that can become a distraction.

“It will come at some point. So for now the gut is not saying anything.”

Mercedes modify Hamilton's 'magic button' after Baku fail

Mercedes have modified a "magic button" on Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel to prevent a repeat of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix error that cost the seven ...
Motoring
48 minutes ago

Verstappen not satisfied with Pirelli blowout explanation

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen said on Thursday he was unhappy with Pirelli's explanation for the high-speed tyre blowout that ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Aston Martin F1 start expansion push with Luca Furbatto signing

Aston Martin announced the signing of Alfa Romeo's chief designer Luca Furbatto on Thursday in what the expanding Formula One team said was the first ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. Seven steps to buying your dream used car Features
  3. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...