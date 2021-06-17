Mercedes postpone Grosjean's F1 farewell test

Mercedes have postponed a test with French driver Romain Grosjean due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, the Formula One world champions said on Wednesday.

“We're committed to giving Romain his chance in a Mercedes F1 car and we're working to reschedule the test later this summer,” Mercedes added on Twitter.

The Frenchman's drive, in Lewis Hamilton's 2019 title-winning car, had been scheduled for France's Le Castellet circuit on June 29 — seven months on from his escape from a fiery crash in Bahrain.

That turned out to be his last race in Formula One.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had made the offer of a test as Grosjean, who now races in the US-based Indycar series, lay in hospital with burns to his hands.

Grosjean's Haas car split in half and erupted in a fireball after penetrating a metal barrier on the opening lap at Sakhir, with the Frenchman managing miraculously to extricate himself and leap clear.