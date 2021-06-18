Motorsport

Gresini announce Ducati MotoGP partnership from 2022

18 June 2021 - 09:29 By Reuters
The Gresini MotoGP team will be using Ducati bikes from the 2022 MotoGP season. The Italian outfit is currently using Aprilia.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

The Gresini MotoGP team announced on Thursday a deal to use Ducati bikes for the next two seasons with an all-Italian line-up of Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Gresini, currently partnering Aprilia, signed a contract with MotoGP rights holders Dorna last year to revert to being an independent outfit.

The team are now owned and run by Nadia Padovani after the death of her husband and team founder Fausto Gresini in February.

“We’re incredibly happy to have reached this agreement with Gresini Racing for the next two MotoGP seasons,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna in a statement before this weekend's German Grand Prix.

“We had laid down the foundations of a possible agreement with Fausto already at the end of last year and we would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, his family for carrying this project forward with us.”

