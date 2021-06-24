Motorsport

British GP set for biggest crowd since start of Covid-19 pandemic

24 June 2021 - 14:27 By Reuters
A general view of the pitlane and start-finish straight as Lando Norris goes past during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 9 2020 in Northampton, England.
A general view of the pitlane and start-finish straight as Lando Norris goes past during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 9 2020 in Northampton, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.

The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday.

The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd, but this year's attendance is set to be the biggest of any sporting event in Britain since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March last year.

“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“It will be an incredible weekend, with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday.”

The grand prix will be the first to try out a new format, with qualifying on Friday and then a sprint race on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday's race.

Points will also be awarded to the top three finishers on Saturday.

Silverstone, also a home GP for the majority of teams, had the biggest crowd of any race in 2019.

Hamilton will be one of three Britons in the race, along with McLaren's Lando Norris and Williams' George Russell.

The July 16-19 event has been included, along with Wimbledon tennis, the golf Open and Euro 2020 semifinals and final at Wembley, in the British government's Event Research Programme.

“This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” said Silverstone MD Stuart Pringle.

“Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.”

READ MORE

W Series to become a team-based championship from 2022

The all-female W Series, which is supporting Formula One at eight grands prix this year, will become a team-based championship from 2022 as a result ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Jeff Gordon leaving Fox booth, joining Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon has decided to leave Fox Sports after this season to join Hendrick Motorsports as owner Rick Hendrick's No. 2 ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Petronas Yamaha replace injured Morbidelli with Gerloff at Dutch GP

Petronas Yamaha have called up Garrett Gerloff to make his MotoGP debut at the Dutch Grand Prix after their rider Franco Morbidelli was ruled out ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  2. Celebrating the young rising stars in the SA automotive industry Features
  3. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. How to buy the best used VW Golf GTI for your money Features

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...