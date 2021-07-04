Motorsport

Vettel handed three place grid drop

04 July 2021 - 11:10 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 03, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Sebastian Vettel during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 03, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was handed a three place grid drop on his 34th birthday on Saturday for impeding Alpine's Fernando Alonso in Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Formula One stewards also handed out one penalty point for the incident, with double world champion Alonso having to abort his flying lap in the second phase of qualifying and ending up 14th on the starting grid.

Four times world champion Vettel qualified eighth and will still start ahead of Alonso.

His demotion lifts Williams' George Russell to eighth on the grid instead, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also moving up a place. 

