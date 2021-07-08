Motorsport

Former F1 driver Carlos Reutemann dies at 79

08 July 2021 - 07:42 By Reuters
Carlos Reutemann of Argentina in action during the LA Grand Prix held in 1981, in Los Angeles, USA.
Image: Steve Powell/Getty Images

Former Formula One driver Carlos Reutemann died Wednesday at age 79 in his native Argentina.

He had been hospitalised for the past five weeks due to bleeding issues in his stomach and dwindling kidney function, according to reports. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017.

Reutemann won 12 races during his Formula One career from 1972-82. He finished second in the points championship in 1981 and third in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Carlos Reutemann has passed away,” Formula One said in a statement. “He was a big part of our sport for many years and was a fighter to the end. He will be greatly missed.”

Reutemann drove primarily for the Brabham, Ferrari and Williams teams during his Formula One career. He won four races in 1978 and three in 1974.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former driver Carlos Reutemann, winner of three Grands Prix for Williams during his career,” Williams Racing said on Twitter. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

After his racing career, Reutemann became a politician and was eventually elected governor of the Santa Fe province. He considered a run for president in 2002 before deciding against it.

