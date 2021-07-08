M-Sport Ford shows off Puma Rally1 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is getting a jolly good shake-up in 2022. In a bid to improve its eco-credentials, the sport will from next year require all cars to run a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine supplemented by a spec 100kW electric motor powered by a 3.9kWh battery pack. The latter will be juiced via kinetic energy harvested under braking as well as at sustainable plug-in charging stations located in service parks between stages.

This hybrid power train not only optimises fuel efficiency but also acts as a sort of digital supercharger delivering the full 100kW power quota for multiple boosts of up to three seconds during competitive driving. The whole system weighs 95kg and is housed inside a ballistic-strength casing to better resist the high g-forces experienced during an accident.

In addition to this electrification, all teams will be required to use a special fossil-free race fuel made by P1 Racing Fuels that's blended from synthetic and biodegradable elements.