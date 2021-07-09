Motorsport

Formula E is headed for SA

09 July 2021 - 07:55 By Reuters
Cape Town will hold a round of the Formula E championship during the 2021/2022 season.
Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday.

Formula E will race in 12 cities in four continents next season as the series expands after the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in countries such as China, which returns to the calendar.

Cape Town will host an FIA single-seater world championship race for the first time since 1993, when it staged a Formula One grand prix.

The 2021/22 season for the all-electric series will start again in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah in January, in a night race.

Other venues in a season scheduled to end in August, 2022, include London, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and New York.

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) leads the standings this season ahead of this weekend's races in New York, 10 points clear of Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin).

