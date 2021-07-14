Motorsport

F1 launches scholarships for underrepresented groups

14 July 2021 - 14:05 By Reuters
Non-executive chairman of the Formula One Group, Chase Carey, has contributed $1m towards boosting diversity in F1.
Non-executive chairman of the Formula One Group, Chase Carey, has contributed $1m towards boosting diversity in F1.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One announced a series of scholarships and apprenticeships for underrepresented groups on Wednesday as part of its plan to boost diversity and inclusion in the sport.

The move comes after a commission set up by seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton to help boost the number of black people in F1 published its report on Tuesday with 10 recommendations for change and some damning insights into the industry.

F1 launched the three new initiatives following a personal contribution of $1m (roughly R14,695,650) from non-executive chairman Chase Carey.

“We want to be as diverse as our fan base and that is why we are taking direct action to ensure talented people from underrepresented groups have the best opportunities to get into, and build, a fantastic career in this amazing sport,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Ten students from underrepresented groups — including ethnic minorities, women and those from under-privileged backgrounds — will be eligible for the engineering scholarships.

Each scholarship will cover the full cost of a student's tuition along with a living stipend. The scholars will be chosen from across six universities, with all 10 F1 teams committing to provide them work experience opportunities.

F1 will also have two-long term apprentices from underrepresented groups within the organisation this year, with a focus on mechanical engineering.

Six interns from underrepresented groups will also be offered roles across F1, including both short and longer-term placements.

Aston Martin aims to fight for F1 titles in four or five years

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll expects to be able to fight for Formula One titles in four or five years' time after investing heavily in his ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Hamilton commission recommends actions for a more diverse F1

A commission set up by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help boost the number of Black people in British motorsport published its report on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren's Lando Norris was mugged after Wembley final

British Formula One driver Lando Norris was mugged after attending the Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Life’s easy in the 2021 Volkswagen T6.1 Kombi Reviews
  2. WATCH | Alpina B8 crashes super hard at Goodwood Festival of Speed Features
  3. The Pothole Patrol has fixed more than 10,000 road defects since May news
  4. How to stay safe on the roads during civil unrest Features
  5. Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover New Models

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked