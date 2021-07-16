F1 offers a glimpse of new 2022 cars

Formula One offered fans a glimpse of the future on Thursday with a presentation of what cars will look like next season when the sport undergoes a rules revamp to make racing closer and more exciting.

The concept car, revealed ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, features larger 18 inch wheels with covers and simpler and “more neutral” front and rear wings designed to make it easier for drivers to follow and overtake.

The floor shape is also different and uses ground effect for more downforce but the cars will be heavier than this year's models.

“The new cars will be elegant, streamlined and designed for racing to the limit,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The cars raced by teams are sure still to differ individually.

The rule changes were meant to take effect this year but were delayed as part of cost-saving measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is huge excitement ahead of this new era, and while 2021 has been a great battle we still have cars struggling to follow each other during the race,” said Formula One's motorsport MD Ross Brawn.