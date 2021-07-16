Motorsport

Hamilton qualifies fastest for F1's new Saturday sprint

16 July 2021 - 20:46 By Reuters
Fastest qualifier Lewis Hamilton celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 16, 2021 in Northampton, England.
Fastest qualifier Lewis Hamilton celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 16, 2021 in Northampton, England.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start Formula One's first Saturday sprint from the front of the grid after lapping fastest in a Friday qualifying session at his home British Grand Prix.

The winner of Saturday's 17-lap dash around the Silverstone circuit will take the official pole position for Sunday's main event in front of a sell-out crowd expected to number more than 140,000.

Hamilton, who can count on the support of a fervent crowd that rose to salute the Mercedes driver as he went top, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 32 points after nine races but the Briton has won his home grand prix a record seven times already and cannot be counted out.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas, who played a team role in helping punch a hole in the air to give the Briton a slipstream, qualified third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

The new format is being trialled at Silverstone and two other circuits that have yet to be decided to provide more excitement over the three days.

If deemed a success, it will be expanded to more rounds next season.

The feel good story of the session was Britain's George Russell, who drew a huge cheer from his home crowd when he qualified his struggling Williams a hugely impressive eighth for Saturday's grid.

Friday's qualifying replaced the usual second practice session.

READ MORE

Verstappen fastest in first British GP practice session

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Vettel and Rosberg criticise F1's sprint pole decision

Formula One champions Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel have criticised the decision to award pole position at the British Grand Prix to the winner ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Norris struggling to sleep after Wembley attack

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris said he struggled to sleep after being mugged at the European soccer championship final last weekend but ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Ford Everest Sport is a do-it-all companion Reviews
  3. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news
  4. Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover New Models
  5. Riots put the brakes on car sales and services news

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...