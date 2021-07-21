Motorsport

Thai MotoGP round cancelled due to Covid-19

21 July 2021 - 14:29 By Reuters
The 2021 MotoGP of Thailand has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2021 MotoGP of Thailand has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Motorcycling's Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the season, had been scheduled for October 15-17.

“Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event,” MotoGP said in a statement, adding that it is working on a replacement race.

Thailand has recorded more than 420,000 Covid-19 infections and 3,408 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to Covid-19 after the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place.

READ MORE

Keep it clean, Brawn tells F1 rivals, but the fuse is lit

Formula One's motorsport head Ross Brawn has urged Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton not to let their title battle boil over after the pair collided ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton might not have won without race being stopped

Lewis Hamilton might not have won his home British Grand Prix on Sunday without the race being halted after he and Red Bull's Max Verstappen collided ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Horner says Hamilton put Verstappen's life at risk

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner accused British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton of putting title rival Max Verstappen's life at risk with a ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI New Models
  2. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  3. Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3 New Models
  4. Lewis Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British Grand Prix news
  5. WeBuyCars confirms purchase of TicketPro Dome news

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’