Motorsport

Hamilton's penalty was harsh, says Mercedes' Allison

22 July 2021 - 08:17 By Reuters
James Allison, Technical Director at Mercedes GP, says Hamilton's 10-second British GP penalty was harsh.
James Allison, Technical Director at Mercedes GP, says Hamilton's 10-second British GP penalty was harsh.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's penalty for causing an opening lap collision with Formula One rival Max Verstappen at last Sunday's British Grand Prix was harsh, according to his Mercedes team's technical head James Allison.

Allison said in a post-race debrief that the seven-time world champion had done nothing wrong.

“As far as we were concerned ... the manoeuvre that Lewis did was absolutely in line with the FIA's overtaking guide,” he said.

“If you are ... overtaking on the inside of the corner, then the guidance requires that you are substantially alongside, it is not required that you are ahead ... Lewis definitely was substantially alongside.

“So I did feel that it was harsh to get the penalty ... this is about what are the rules to do with overtaking and I didn't see that Lewis did anything wrong with respect to those rules.”

Allison pointed out that Hamilton, who won the race despite being handed a 10-second time penalty, had carried out two subsequent overtakes at the same place without making any contact.

Verstappen crashed out at speed after the two cars made contact at Copse corner and was taken to hospital for checks.

The lack of points from the grand prix meant the Dutch driver's overall lead was slashed from 33 points to eight after 10 rounds. Verstappen had won three points from a new Saturday sprint.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Hamilton had made “a massive misjudgement” out of desperation.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, a twice world champion and former McLaren team mate of Hamilton, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was overtaken by Hamilton for the lead, both felt it had been a racing incident.

READ MORE

Hamilton’s McLaren F1 car sells for nearly R100m

It was the first time a race-winning Formula One car driven by the seven-time champion was offered to the public
Motoring
3 hours ago

Dani Pedrosa returning to the MotoGP grid in Austria

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard return to MotoGP at Austria's Red Bull Ring on August 6-8, the KTM team said on Wednesday
Motoring
15 hours ago

Thai MotoGP round cancelled due to Covid-19

Motorcycling's Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI New Models
  2. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  3. Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3 New Models
  4. WeBuyCars confirms purchase of TicketPro Dome news
  5. McLaren MP4-12C supercar crashes in rainy, windy Cape Town news

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’