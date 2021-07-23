Motorsport

Monza to host F1's second sprint race

23 July 2021
Monza will host F1's second sprint race on September 11.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September will feature Formula One's second sprint race after the experimental format made its debut at Silverstone last weekend, the sport said on Thursday.

The venue for a planned third sprint this season has yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at one of the long-haul rounds.

Russia, Turkey and Japan follow on from Monza before a swing of the Americas and closing races in the Middle East.

The 100km sprint is held on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix, with the usual qualifying session moving to Friday.

The aim is to give fans competitive action on all three days, with more excitement.

A lap of Monza is 5.793km, so the sprint is expected to be a pulsating 18 laps of the fastest circuit on the calendar, on September 11.

