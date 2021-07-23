The new all-electric Audi RS Q e-tron is coming for the Dakar

Audi has unveiled its all-new Dakar Rally challenger. Set to challenge the rest of the field for overall honours in 2022, the RS Q e-tron will tackle the world's most famous off-road race with an electrified powertrain that's sure to set a few cats among the pigeons.

Indeed, peel away that aggressive bodywork and you'll discover that the front and rear axles are both fitted with a motor-generator unit (MGU) borrowed from the current Audi e-tron FE07 Formula E car, which has been developed by Audi Sport for the 2021 season. Only minor modifications had to be made to use the MGU in the Dakar Rally.

A third MGU, of identical design, is part of the energy converter and serves to recharge the high-voltage battery while driving. In addition, energy is recuperated during braking. The battery weighs about 370kg and apparently has a capacity of around 50kWh.

Now if you're at all familiar with electric cars then you'll know that 50kWh isn't much. Especially not when installed inside a high-performance off-road racing car that has to travel hundreds of kilometres in a day through remote areas void of any charging spots.

To get around this rather glaring issue, Audi has gone and fitted the RS Q e-tron with a bespoke generator — a highly efficient 2.0-litre TFSI engine that has its roots in the DTM series. Paired to the third MGU, it ensures a constant and reliable source of electricity.

“The quattro was a game-changer for the World Rally Championship,” says Julius Seebach, MD of Audi Sport. “Audi was the first brand to win the Le Mans 24 Hours with an electrified drivetrain. Now, we want to usher in a new era at the Dakar Rally, while testing and further developing our e-tron technology under extreme conditions.”