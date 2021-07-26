Motorsport

De Vries takes Formula E lead with two races to go

26 July 2021 - 08:28 By Reuters
Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries took the lead in the Formula E electric championship with two races to spare on Sunday.
Image: Daimler

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries took the lead in the Formula E electric championship with two races to spare on Sunday while Mahindra's Alex Lynn took a first win on home territory in London.

The second of two races in the capital this weekend was again won by a Briton after Jake Dennis triumphed for BMW Andretti on Saturday.

Lynn was declared the winner after leader Lucas di Grassi was black flagged for a safety car infringement that had secured him an advantage, dropping him to eighth after a post-race penalty.

De Vries was second with New Zealander Mitch Evans third for Jaguar.

The Dutch driver is six points clear of compatriot Robin Frijns, for Envision Virgin Racing, with Britain's Sam Bird dropping from first to third and 14 points off the lead after failing to finish both races.

Envision lead Mercedes in the teams' standings by seven points.

The final two races of the city-based series are in Berlin on August 14 and 15.

