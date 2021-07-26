Motorsport

Spanish motorbike rider dies in junior race crash

26 July 2021 - 08:22 By Reuters
European Talent Cup rider Hugo Millán passed away after crashing at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit in Spain on Sunday.
Image: FIM CEV Repsol Media

Hugo Millán, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Millán competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said Millán, who crashed at turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

"We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millán's passing," MotoGP tweeted.

"We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."

