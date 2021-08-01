Motorsport

Ocon takes his maiden F1 victory in Hungary with Alpine

01 August 2021 - 17:22 By Reuters
Race winner Esteban Ocon celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 01, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Florion Goga - Pool/Getty Images

French driver Esteban Ocon took his first Formula One victory with Renault-owned Alpine on Sunday in a Hungarian Grand Prix that was stopped and re-started after first lap chaos.

Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last

Hamilton re-took the Formula One championship lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

