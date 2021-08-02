Motorsport

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde second overall at Spa 24 Hours

02 August 2021 - 13:53 By Motor News Reporter
From left: Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts celebrate on the podium after coming second overall at the 2021 Spa 24 Hours.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari won this past weekend’s TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium after Alessandro Pier Guidi took the lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 he shared with Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen dominated much of the race’s second half but was caught out by a late downpour that handed the advantage to the Audi R8 GT3 comprising Laurens Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and SA’s Kelvin van der Linde. The Audi appeared on course for victory after switching to wet tyres moments before the heavens opened.

But they fell 3.9s short of completing an incredible comeback from 54th on the grid, thanks to Guidi passing Vanthoor in the closing minutes.

The Aston Martin shared by Ross Gunn, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim completed the podium.

The next race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is the Indianapolis Eight Hour in the US on October 15, with the season finale, the Kyalami Nine Hour, taking place on December 2.

Aston Martin to appeal Vettel disqualification from Hungarian GP

Formula One team Aston Martin intends to appeal the disqualification of four-times champion Sebastian Vettel from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton suspects long Covid after suffering fatigue, dizziness

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he suspects he has long Covid, after suffering dizziness and fatigue in the aftermath of a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Ocon takes his maiden F1 victory in Hungary with Alpine

Frenchman Esteban Ocon fended off Sebastian Vettel to take a maiden Formula One win for Alpine in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, that saw Lewis ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
