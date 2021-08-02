SA’s Kelvin van der Linde second overall at Spa 24 Hours

Ferrari won this past weekend’s TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium after Alessandro Pier Guidi took the lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 he shared with Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen dominated much of the race’s second half but was caught out by a late downpour that handed the advantage to the Audi R8 GT3 comprising Laurens Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and SA’s Kelvin van der Linde. The Audi appeared on course for victory after switching to wet tyres moments before the heavens opened.

But they fell 3.9s short of completing an incredible comeback from 54th on the grid, thanks to Guidi passing Vanthoor in the closing minutes.

The Aston Martin shared by Ross Gunn, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim completed the podium.

The next race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is the Indianapolis Eight Hour in the US on October 15, with the season finale, the Kyalami Nine Hour, taking place on December 2.