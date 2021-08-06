Motorsport

Aston Martin claim 'new evidence' in seeking Vettel review

06 August 2021 - 08:18 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 1, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Aston Martin formally appealed Sebastian Vettel's Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification on Thursday and said they would also present “significant new evidence” to Formula One's governing body.

Four-times world champion Vettel finished second at the Hungaroring on Sunday, behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon, but was disqualified after the governing FIA was unable to extract the required litre of fuel for post-race checks.

Aston Martin said its data indicated 1.74 litres remained in the car.

It added in a statement that it had “requested a right of review alongside the appeal procedure, as a result of having discovered significant new evidence relevant to the sanction which was unavailable to it at the time of the FIA stewards' decision”.

Vettel's car was impounded by the governing FIA and taken to France after the race in Hungary and Formula One has an August break before the next race at the end of the month.

A date for the appeal to be heard has yet to be set, with the original race stewards likely to rule first on whether the “new” evidence is grounds for a review.

The next race is the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

The outcome has a bearing on both the drivers' and constructors' championships, with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton standing to inherit second place and go eight points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The points also make a difference in the battle for third place between Ferrari and McLaren as well as Williams, whose drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell finished eighth and ninth and will each move up a place.

