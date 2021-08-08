Martin scores his first MotoGP win in Spielberg

Motorsport

08 August 2021 - 15:52 By Reuters
Jorge Martin en route to his maiden MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring on August 8, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin secured his first MotoGP win on Sunday at the Styrian Grand Prix that was stopped and restarted after a fireball incident.

Pole-sitter Martin fended off Suzuki's reigning world champion Joan Mir, handing Pramac Racing their maiden MotoGP win in his rookie season. Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo struggled with the pace and finished third.

The race was red-flagged on the third lap after KTM's Dani Pedrosa fell on the exit of Turn 3 and Aprilia Racing's Lorenzo Savadori struck Pedrosa's fallen bike.

The crash caused a fire on track and the race was halted for more than half an hour. Pedrosa walked away unhurt from the incident, while Savadori was declared fit to resume racing after medical checks.

SA's Brad Binder finished fourth.

