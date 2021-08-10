Motorsport

Engine head Taffin calls it a day, leaves Alpine F1 team

10 August 2021 - 08:06 By Reuters
Remi Taffin (left) talks with Dr Helmut Marko before qualifying for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 5, 2014 in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Alpine Formula One team have parted company with their long-serving engine technical director Remi Taffin, they confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson said the Frenchman left by mutual agreement in early July.

Taffin had been part of Renault's involvement in Formula One since 1999, engineering Fernando Alonso to his world titles in 2005 and 2006, and had overall responsibility for the power unit developed at Viry-Chatillon, near Paris.

Alpine won the Hungarian Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon on August, the last race before Formula One's three-week August break.

Formula One has agreed an engine '“freeze” to run until the sport introduces a new power unit in 2025, with a specification yet to be finalised.

Alpine, who have Spaniard Alonso as their other driver, are the only one of the 10 teams to use Renault engines, with Mercedes supplying four, Ferrari three and Honda two.

