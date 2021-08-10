Motorsport

F1 stewards rule out review of Vettel's disqualification

10 August 2021 - 08:05 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel has officially been stripped of his second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix – a decision that gives Hamilton an eight-point lead in the drivers' championship.
Sebastian Vettel has officially been stripped of his second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix – a decision that gives Hamilton an eight-point lead in the drivers' championship.
Image: Florion Goga - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One stewards dismissed Aston Martin's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification on Monday, a ruling that stretched Lewis Hamilton's championship lead to eight points.

The German, a four-times world champion, was stripped of second place after a required litre of fuel could not be extracted after the August 1 race won surprisingly by Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

The disqualification meant Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton inherited the position and gained two extra points in his battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

It also lifted Ferrari to third place overall, ahead of McLaren, and boosted Williams' points haul to 10.

The team still have a separate appeal outstanding and said they were considering their position.

The stewards said after a video hearing that Aston Martin had discovered that a malfunctioning fuel system, “which would have resulted in the ejection of fuel during the race”, was to blame.

Aston Martin had previously said there should have been 1.44 litres left in the car, according to their calculations.

“In the original decision, the stewards only assumed the fact that there was not enough fuel in the tank. The question of what caused that situation was left out of consideration,” the stewards said, explaining their decision.

“The F1 Technical Regulations unequivocally calls for a remaining amount of one litre and does not allow any exceptions under which circumstances or for what reasons it could be dispensed with.”

Aston Martin had requested the review on the grounds that they had discovered “significant new evidence” which had previously been unavailable to them.

This turned out to be analysis of more than 100 channels of fuel system-related data, which stewards accepted had brought a new element to light in the failure of the fuel system.

They added, however, that this was not relevant to the decision.

“To be able to affirm a 'relevant' fact, Aston Martin would have had to present facts that actually more than one litre of fuel was remaining,” the statement said.

“The explanation why this requirement could not be met is not relevant to the decision as to whether a breach of the regulations has occurred.”

READ MORE

Newey says Red Bull have battled more 'politicking' than ever

Red Bull have battled more behind-the-scenes "politicking" than ever in Formula One this season as they seek to dethrone Mercedes and seven-time ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Cape Town Formula E race sparks eMobility fest

The organisers of Formula E have turned the event into a five-day sustainable energy movement
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes expect Hamilton to come back fighting fit from F1 break

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from a strength-sapping Hungarian Grand Prix and will be in good shape for the second half of ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension Features
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. 11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year Features
  4. WATCH | Lewis Hamilton driving his loud Pagani Zonda in Monaco Features
  5. F1 stewards to assess Aston Martin's case on August 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...